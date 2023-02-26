Alex Ovechkin looks to sky after scoring first goal since his father Mikhail passes away

Alex Ovechkin got back on the scoreboard on Sunday against the Sabres and scored his first goal in exactly a month.

Ovechkin potted a rebound off an Erik Gustafsson shot attempt, scoring his 33rd goal of the season.

But it was what Ovi did after the goal that felt poignant and memorable.

Ovi with the rebound to close the gap as the Captain looks to spark momentum in the 2nd. 6-3 Sabres #CapsSabres pic.twitter.com/yJlgc06Jzz — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 26, 2023

Ovechkin went down the fist bump line at the Capitals’ bench and then looked skyward, appearing to briefly raise his stick. It’s up to us to decipher if it was a tribute or if he was doing something else, like looking at the scoreboard to check the time or score.

Ovechkin was playing in only his third game since returning from Russia to be with his family. Ovechkin’s father Mikhail died on February 15.

“He give me everything,” Ovechkin said when he returned to the team. “All his health, all his time. He travel with me all over the world and been at every practice when he have a chance.”

Ovechkin called losing his dad “the toughest situation I’ve been through all NHL career.”

Ovechkin already kisses his glove and points to the sky in honor of his late brother Sergei, who he named his first child after.

History-wise, and honestly it feels trivial at this moment in time, the goal was Ovechkin’s 813th of his career. Ovi now trails Wayne Gretzky by 81.

RIP Mikhail.