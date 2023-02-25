The quintessential TJ Oshie game: two goals, one assist, and a fight. His first career Gordie Howe hat trick.

Even if it’s impossible, TJ Oshie seems determined to drag this Washington Capitals team into a playoff spot kicking and screaming. Saturday’s match against the New York Rangers marked Oshie’s 500th NHL game with the Capitals, and what a game he had.

Less than five minutes into the game, Oshie deflected a shot by Erik Gustafsson, tipping the puck into the net for a power play goal.

Oshie has now scored the opening goal two games in a row, both on the power play.

Just over halfway into the first, Oshie laid a big hit on Ryan Lindgren in front of the bench. Though no penalty was called on the play, Lindgren immediately went to the locker room hurt and would not return to the game.

Lindgren’s hurt and off to the locker room after this hit from Oshie – no call on the play pic.twitter.com/QAwie8iPdk — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 25, 2023

During a later ABC ‘mic’d up’ segment, Oshie could be heard apologizing to Lindgren following the hit, saying, “I’m sorry, dude.”

Oshie plays so hard. He scored a goal and got into a fight in the first period as the Caps cling to life on the season. Even apologized for a hit that resulted in an injury. pic.twitter.com/6ju4mqJ7Z4 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 25, 2023

At the next faceoff, Oshie agreed to fight Barclay Goodrow, who looked to respond to Oshie’s hit. Oshie’s willingness to fight Goodrow displayed a level of respect and remorse for Lindgren’s injury. The show of respect continued in the aftermath of the fight: Oshie tapped on Goodrow’s thigh as the two were broken up, and later knocked on the glass while both were in the penalty box. With this fight, Oshie now has 11 total fighting majors over his career.

Spirited tilt between Barclay Goodrow and T.J. Oshie after Oshie laid a big hit on Lindgren 👊#NYR | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/uXL8mFskNe — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) February 25, 2023

Oshie’s energy continued into the second period, where he scored his second goal of the night off of shot from the slot.

No stopping the Oshbabe tonight pic.twitter.com/LfPWw6p8yE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2023

To complete the Gordie Howe Hat trick, Oshie’s shot deflected off the post before Sonny Milano scored on the rebound, giving Oshie an assist for his 40th career game with three or more points.

We love to see it Sonny boy🌞 pic.twitter.com/PH7GsjqhW7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2023

Having both a goal (or two,) an assist, and a fight in a single game, Oshie earned the first Gordie Howe Hat Trick of his career.

GUESS WHO’S GOT A GORDIE pic.twitter.com/DGUoR3GH77 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2023

What a game from The Absolute Gamer.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that this was the 500th game of Oshie’s NHL career. It was in fact his 500th game with the Capitals, the 943rd of his career. We regret the error.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter