Darcy Kuemper breaking his stick and chucking his mask is every Capitals fan this season

Darcy Kuemper was given the back-to-back start in consecutive days from Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette. As you may have predicted, the decision didn’t work out against a fantastic Buffalo Sabres team and Kuemper gave up five goals in less than two periods of play.

On shot number 19, a Vinnie Hinostroza goal 10:07 into the second period, Kuemper absolutely lost it and went into a full meltdown.

Kuemper, like he was a lumberjack trying to take down a giant sequoia, slammed his stick and broke it in half against the post.

Kuemper breaks his stick before being pulled pic.twitter.com/h4DsfLyyEI — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 26, 2023

He then stormed off the ice and chucked his helmet down the runway, per Capitals Radio.

After surrendering a fifth goal, Kuemper smashed his stick on the post and, according to the broadcast, chucked his mask after getting to the bench. Lindgren is in. 5-2 BUF midway through the second. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 26, 2023

Charlie Lindgren is now in net.

This is the Capitals’ experience this season. It’s frustrating and maddening. It’s hard to watch. Kuemper was all of us in this moment.