Darcy Kuemper breaking his stick and chucking his mask is every Capitals fan this season

By Ian Oland

February 26, 2023 2:34 pm

Darcy Kuemper was given the back-to-back start in consecutive days from Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette. As you may have predicted, the decision didn’t work out against a fantastic Buffalo Sabres team and Kuemper gave up five goals in less than two periods of play.

On shot number 19, a Vinnie Hinostroza goal 10:07 into the second period, Kuemper absolutely lost it and went into a full meltdown.

Kuemper, like he was a lumberjack trying to take down a giant sequoia, slammed his stick and broke it in half against the post.

He then stormed off the ice and chucked his helmet down the runway, per Capitals Radio.

Charlie Lindgren is now in net.

This is the Capitals’ experience this season. It’s frustrating and maddening. It’s hard to watch. Kuemper was all of us in this moment.