From whence did all of that come from: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals snapped their six-game losing streak against the New York Rangers on Saturday and they did it in style. The Caps found the endzone for a six spot on the Rangers and came out 6-3 victors.
Goals! All of a sudden, glorious goals!
In 500 career games with the Capitals, T.J. Oshie has recorded 349 points (175g, 174a). Since joining the Capitals ahead of the 2015-16 season, Oshie ranks second on the team in goals and power-play goals (67) and fifth in assists and points.
