Caps beat Rangers 6-3: Finally, goals!

The Washington Capitals – inconceivably – defeated the New York Rangers in a matinee game on Saturday afternoon. The goals the team had been so dearly missing for so dearly long came all at once.
TJ Oshie began the day with a power-play goal, tipping a point shot from Erik Gustafsson. Barclay Goodrow took advantage of some careless Washington defense to tie it up by the end of the first period.
The Capitals exploded in a good way in the second period. TJ Oshie scored on the rush, then Tom Wilson scored on the rush, then Milano got Oshie’s rebound, then Kuznetsov scored on the rush.
Chris Kreider tipped in a goal during five-on-three to start New York’s comeback, but Evgeny Kuznetsov responded by tucking in a goal to make it 6-2. The Rangers got one in garbage time, but that was it.
Caps win 6-3!
It has been so long since the Caps have scored five. Let’s do a Bailamos.
No Joe Beninati today, so here is Keivonn. No TLOU spoilers in comments please.
I made a joke the other night that TJ Oshie didn’t get the memo that the Caps were giving up on the season. He certainly gave his all today. Personally, I tried not to let the team macro-strategy get in the way of my appreciation of today’s game. This was a fun one. The Caps didn’t dominate early, but they held on thanks to some good goaltending. They they dismantled New York’s casual blue-line defense in the middle frame, reaching a goal-scoring height that they’ve been ducking under for a month.
I don’t know what this means for the trade deadline or playoff chances or the Ovechkin endgame, and for the next little bit I don’t care. The Caps played hockey. They won. It was fun. That’s enough for now.
