Report: Alex Ovechkin expected back in Capitals lineup later this week

Alex Ovechkin’s personal leave will soon end.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan is reporting that the Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will likely be back in the Capitals lineup beginning with either Thursday’s game versus the Anaheim Ducks or Saturday’s game versus the New York Rangers.

Ovechkin has been away from the Capitals since Tuesday, following the hospitalization and death of his father, Mikhail, at the age of 71.

Alex Ovechkin is expected to return to DC on Wednesday. After a long, emotional trip, the Caps told him to take the time he needs – but sounds like he’ll be back in the lineup either Thursday or Saturday. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 21, 2023

Without Ovechkin in the lineup, the Capitals have lost three consecutive games, including the Stadium Series game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Enterining its game against Detroit, the Capitals had only two regulation wins total in their last 12 games.

Ovi has been in communication with his teammates, including texting them before Saturday’s outdoor game.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said on Monday, “I’m hoping [Ovechkin returns] this week.”

TASS, which is the Russian equivalent of the Associated Press, reported that Ovechkin was flying back to the United States on Tuesday.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB