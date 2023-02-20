Peter Laviolette gives timeline on Alex Ovechkin returning from Russia

The Capitals have been without their captain Alex Ovechkin for the past three games due to the tragic passing of his father Mikhail. Ovi flew home to Russia to be with his family last Wednesday and Mikhail was laid to rest on Saturday.

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette provided a brief update on Ovechkin at Monday’s practice.

“I’m hoping this week,” Laviolette told the gathered media. “I haven’t communicated with him. He’s dealing with stuff at home. We’ll see how it goes.”

Ovi has tried his best to keep in contact with his teammates and the organization during this terribly sad time for him and his family. He communicated his father’s passing to teammates via text before departing on Wednesday.

“Everybody was aware in the room of what’s going on,” Laviolette said then. “Alex sent a text to the players and the organization to let us know. It’s just really sad. You feel for him and pray for him and his family.”

He also sent a special message to the Capitals while they were on the bus heading to practice at Carter-Finlay Stadium on Friday night.

Ovechkin’s text read, “I love you guys. Miss you,” Tom Wilson said to NHL.com.

The Capitals lost all three games they were without Ovechkin in the lineup last week. They fell to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and the Hurricanes again on Saturday. The three consecutive regulation losses, combined with a poor stretch of just three regulation wins in their last 16 games, have the Capitals currently slotted out of the playoffs.

Their next game, which will also almost definitely be played without Ovechkin again, comes against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Detroit is just two points behind the Caps in the standings with three games in hand. The Capitals also play the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday and the New York Rangers, Saturday night. All three games are at home.

