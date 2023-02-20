Russian report: Alex Ovechkin will be flying back from Russia on Tuesday

Russian news agency TASS is reporting that Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will be flying back to DC from Russia on Tuesday.

Ovechkin has been away from the Caps due to the tragic passing of his father Mikhail on February 15. Mikhail was laid to rest in Moscow this past weekend.

“Alexander Ovechkin will fly to Washington tomorrow,” TASS’ source simply said.

This news comes after Caps head coach Peter Laviolette provided a brief update on Ovechkin at Monday’s practice.

“I’m hoping this week,” Laviolette said. “I haven’t communicated with him. He’s dealing with stuff at home. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Capitals lost all three games they were without Ovechkin in the lineup last week. They fell to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and the Hurricanes again on Saturday. The three consecutive regulation losses, combined with a poor stretch of just three regulation wins in their last 16 games, have the Capitals currently slotted out of the playoffs.

Their next game comes against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Detroit is just two points behind the Caps in the standings with three games in hand. The Capitals also play the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday and the New York Rangers, Saturday night. All three games are at home.

If the report is true, it looks like the Caps could expect Ovi back in the lineup at the earliest against the Ducks on Thursday.

