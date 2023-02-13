NHL announces new details and rendering for 2023 Stadium Series Game between Capitals and Hurricanes

The NHL released a rendering for the upcoming 2023 Stadium Series Game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The game is being held outdoors at the sold-out Carter-Finley Stadium.
The league also announced its game day entertainment plans, which are mostly slanted toward Carolina Hurricanes fans.
Per the NHL:
Ripken The Bat Dog, of NC State football and Durham Bulls fame, will lead the ceremonial puck drop. Erik Cole, Mike Commodore, and Chad Larose from the Hurricanes’ 2006 Stanley Cup championship team will sound the storm siren to conclude the opening festivities.
The league also announced that NC State students will be able to watch the entire game from the field in the south side of the stadium. The students will also have front row seats for the musical act performing during the first intermission, which has not been announced yet.
In a separate release, the Capitals announced their schedule this weekend for the game.
CAPITALS STADIUM SERIES SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 16
7 p.m.: Capitals vs. Florida Panthers, Capital One Arena
Postgame: Team departs for Raleigh
Friday, Feb. 17
6 p.m.: Practice, Carter-Finley Stadium
6:45 p.m.: Family Skate, Carter-Finley Stadium
Post-skate: Media availability
Saturday, Feb. 18
11:30 a.m.: Team meetings and off-ice warm-ups, Carter-Finley Stadium
TBD: Select players and head coach Peter Laviolette will be available at the podium pregame
8 p.m. Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, Carter-Finley Stadium
Here’s the full press release from the NHL:
National Hockey League Reveals Rendering and Game Day Entertainment Plans for 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in Raleigh
NC State’s Marching Band and Cheerleaders Among Featured Tailgate and College Game Day Fanfare for Carolina Hurricanes-Washington Capitals Outdoor Game; Game Will Be Broadcast Live on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2
NEW YORK (Feb. 13, 2023) – The National Hockey League (NHL) will embrace the college game day and tailgating atmosphere as part of its transformation of Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series sold-out outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals this Saturday, Feb. 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).
In a rendering released today offering a preview of the NHL takeover of NC State’s football stadium, the outdoor hockey game will share the field with NC State students, the university’s marching band, musical performances, and special appearances by NC State legends and members of the Hurricanes’ 2006 Stanley Cup championship team.
Carter-Finley Stadium will host the NHL regulation-size rink surrounded by design elements inspired by the electrifying college sports game day environment. The silver, red and black color palette that celebrates the Hurricanes’ 25th anniversary and is featured in the event logo dots the entire field, in the style of collegiate pennants and posters.
In a first for an NHL outdoor game, NC State students in attendance will enjoy the entirety of the game from the field. In a fan zone on the south side of the stadium, the students and ESPN’s broadcast set will have front row seats to the Hurricanes-Capitals matchup and a first intermission musical performance on the NHL stage. The headline performer will be announced in the coming days.
NC State’s marching band, the Power Sound of the South, and leaders will entertain fans throughout the game from the north side of the stadium, including a performance during the second intermission. The Power Sound of the South also will lead pregame festivities with a performance during the Hurricanes’ and Capitals’ player introductions.
The opening ceremony will formally begin with a performance of the U.S. national anthem by the Power Sound of the South. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided as part of the NHL’s season-long partnership with P-X-P. Founder and CEO of P-X-P Brice Christianson will serve as ASL interpreter and Jason Altmann will serve as the ASL performer. NC State Joint ROTC Color Guard will present colors, while 60 veterans from the NFCU Veterans Showcase will be on skates to unfurl the U.S. flag.
Ripken The Bat Dog, of NC State football and Durham Bulls fame, will lead the ceremonial puck drop. Erik Cole, Mike Commodore and Chad Larose from the Hurricanes’ 2006 Stanley Cup championship team will sound the storm siren to conclude the opening festivities.
Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals, the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™ – the official fan festival of the outdoor game – will entertain fans of all ages on game day with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena’s East 1000 Parking Lot with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.
2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series ticketholders are encouraged to download the NHL Fan Access™ App to receive up-to-date event schedule alerts, access to event maps and much more. For more information, fans should visit NHL.com/stadiumseries and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #StadiumSeries.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On