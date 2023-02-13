NHL announces new details and rendering for 2023 Stadium Series Game between Capitals and Hurricanes

The NHL released a rendering for the upcoming 2023 Stadium Series Game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The game is being held outdoors at the sold-out Carter-Finley Stadium.

The league also announced its game day entertainment plans, which are mostly slanted toward Carolina Hurricanes fans.

Per the NHL:

Ripken The Bat Dog, of NC State football and Durham Bulls fame, will lead the ceremonial puck drop. Erik Cole, Mike Commodore, and Chad Larose from the Hurricanes’ 2006 Stanley Cup championship team will sound the storm siren to conclude the opening festivities.

The league also announced that NC State students will be able to watch the entire game from the field in the south side of the stadium. The students will also have front row seats for the musical act performing during the first intermission, which has not been announced yet.

In a separate release, the Capitals announced their schedule this weekend for the game.

CAPITALS STADIUM SERIES SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 16

7 p.m.: Capitals vs. Florida Panthers, Capital One Arena

Postgame: Team departs for Raleigh

Friday, Feb. 17

6 p.m.: Practice, Carter-Finley Stadium

6:45 p.m.: Family Skate, Carter-Finley Stadium

Post-skate: Media availability

Saturday, Feb. 18

11:30 a.m.: Team meetings and off-ice warm-ups, Carter-Finley Stadium

TBD: Select players and head coach Peter Laviolette will be available at the podium pregame

8 p.m. Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, Carter-Finley Stadium

Here’s the full press release from the NHL: