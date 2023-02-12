Slapped up by the Sharks on Super Bowl Sunday: Sharks beat Caps 4-1

The Washington Capitals managed to get all the way to February without playing the San Jose Sharks. Which team would come out the victor in their first matchup of the campaign?
Evgeny Svechnikov opened the scoring on the Sharks’ first shot of the game. Alexander Barabanov doubled the lead in the second with a power-play strike. Evgeny Kuznetsov got the Caps on the board late in the second. Erik Karlsson lofted one in to extend the lead back to two. Tomas Hertl empty netter.
Sharks beat Caps 4-1.
It's Youth Hockey Day at Capital One! Join us on @NBCSWashington for Caps and Sharks now! This is a vintage photo of my youth hockey days in Toronto for the Red Wings @AllCapsHockey pic.twitter.com/8VXoQ7HnHd
— Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) February 12, 2023
The newest statue in Star Plaza. pic.twitter.com/ZJ1HIzT6Ai
— Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) February 12, 2023
The Caps are back inside Capital One Arena for the first time in what feels like forever #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/gNygG1B17M
— RMNB (@rmnb) February 12, 2023
The Caps will have Monday off and then take on the Carolina Hurricanes in a Stadium Series preview on home ice.
Headline photo courtesy of @Luke08_/Twitter
