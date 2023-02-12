Anthony Mantha misses game against Sharks

Anthony Mantha will not play against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday due to illness.
The Capitals announced the news during warmups.
Mantha had one shot and two hits in 14:26 of ice time against the Bruins on Saturday.
The game will mark Mantha’s fifth game out of the lineup since Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson returned from injury in early January.
Laviolette hinted that there would be some changes pregame.
“I’m dealing with some stuff in the room here today,” Laviolette said. “There will be some [change], I’m working on it, I’m looking through it.”
Aliaksei Protas will replace Mantha on the left wing of the fourth line, skating with Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway.
