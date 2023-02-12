Evgeny Kuznetsov scores on Sharks, leaves game briefly due to injury after big hit

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a huge goal in the second period to rally the Capitals after the team fell behind 2-0 to the San Jose Sharks.

But the Capitals had a big scare on his very next shift.

Kuznetsov scored 16:56 into the period after making a power move to the net. The talented centerman peeled wide down the right wing before taking the puck into the crease and scoring past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Kahkonen was injured on the play as Kuznetsov’s shoulder connected with the goalie’s head as he skated through the crease, knocking the Finn woozy. Play would be stopped for about a minute as Kahkonen shook the cobwebs out.

During the very next whistle, Kahkonen would be called out of the game, presumably due to a concussion spotter, and he was replaced in net by backup Aaron Dell.

Kuznetsov appeared to be targeted by the Sharks on his next shift. Sharks forward Logan Couture, combining with Michael Eyssimont, hit Kuznetsov hard into the end boards, jamming the Russian countryman’s elbow into the glass.

Kuzy, who has a history of shoulder problems, was in immediate pain as he skated off the ice.

Kuzy, who has a history of shoulder problems, was in immediate pain as he skated off the ice.

“Let’s hope it’s just a stinger,” NBC Sports Washington’s Alan May said at intermission.

Minutes later, Capitals told beat writers at the game that Kuznetsov would return in the third period.

Minutes later, Capitals told beat writers at the game that Kuznetsov would return in the third period.

Cameras showed Kuzy sitting on the bench as the period began.

Meanwhile, Kahkonen was not back on the bench or the ice for the Sharks.

