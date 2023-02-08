Capitals announce Devante Smith-Pelly will return to Capital One Arena for Black History Night

The Washington Capitals are bringing back to the area a former player who many consider a hero.

Devante Smith-Pelly, who scored seven huge goals during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run, will return to DC for the Capitals’ Black History Night celebration on February 25.

The Capitals play the New York Rangers at home with puck drop scheduled for 1 pm.

The return visit comes after Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey on December 30, 2022.

“My dream was to play one game, but I ended up playing almost 400 and winning the Stanley Cup,” Smith-Pelly said in an interview with the team. “I’m just grateful and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Since retiring, DSP has sone some media work as the Caps’ Mike Vogel reported that during the Caps’ away game against the Leafs on January 29 the forward was doing media work.

“The last couple of weeks, I’ve just been hanging out and relaxing,” Smith-Pelly said. “I’m starting to get a little bit bored, so I’m kind of looking at different things to do. I obviously want to continue helping the youth, whether that is me going on the ice or talking or anything like that; it’s always something I do want to do. The other day I did a little on TV hit with TSN and had a lot of fun. So that could be something that that works, too. Just something in hockey, and spreading my knowledge and trying to help the next generation to make this game that I enjoyed playing, and make it the best it can be.”

Smith-Pelly is immortalized at Capital One Arena in a permanent display that honoros its Black players. One of DSP’s game-worn helmets can be seen through the glass.

Last season, the Capitals wore special jerseys during warmups that honored the Fort Dupont Cannons – the country’s oldest minority hockey program.