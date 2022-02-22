Capitals’ Black History Night warmup jerseys feature gold patch honoring Fort Dupont Cannons

The Washington Capitals are going all out for their Black History Night on February 28 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Capitals will wear special jerseys during warmups that feature a gold patch honoring the Fort Dupont Cannons – the country’s oldest minority hockey program in North America.

The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off afterward on Handbid. Other auction items available in the Black History Night auction include signed Black History Month pucks, Canine Calendars, and game-used gear.

The money raised from the auction will benefit the Capital Impact Fund. The Capital Impact Fund was created in 2020 by the Capitals and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to provide grants to organizations that can assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by individuals of color in the hockey community.

The Capitals will also wear a helmet decal honoring coach Neal Henderson, a USA Hockey Hall of Fame member, who founded the Cannons. Former Capital Bill Riley, the third Black player to ever play in the NHL, will participate in the ceremonial puck drop along with his granddaughter Kryshanda Green, the first Black captain of the Ryerson University Rams women’s hockey team.

