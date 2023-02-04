Ted Leonsis proposes a new line for the Capitals: Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Sergei Ovechkin

The day after Sergei Ovechkin won the Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis is getting ideas. And by ideas, we mean, ways to make the Caps a gr8 team for decades to come.

On Twitter, a proud Leonsis said of Sergei’s accomplishment, “What a great night at the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition,” he wrote. “I think Ovi Jr is ready! Alex on the left, Sergei on the right, Nick in the middle!”

What a great night at the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition. I think Ovi Jr is ready! Alex on the left, Sergei on the right, Nick in the middle! @Capitals #ALLCAPS https://t.co/jPVLn43tJf — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) February 4, 2023

Two Ovechkins on the same line? How would an NHL team even gameplan for that??

Obviously, we asked Ted if he saw an angle in the CBA to make this happen, but he did not reply and perhaps we’re taking his sweet and joking tweet too seriously (and it might actually violate child labor laws).

There's gotta be a way in the CBA, right, Ted? — RMNB (@rmnb) February 4, 2023

But whatever, his heart is where ours is: in the right place. If Ovi Jr makes the NHL someday, it’d be hard to imagine him on any other team than the Capitals. Just like dad.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB