Sergei Ovechkin’s favorite player is not Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin‘s four-year-old son Sergei is one of the central reasons that The Great Eight was happy to attend this year’s All-Star Game in Florida. Sergei has had an exciting couple of days as he’s gotten to meet some of his favorite players from around the league.

At the league’s media day on Thursday, NHL Network’s Jamie Hersch chatted with Ovechkin about how much fun Sergei was having at the event.

They eventually got to a question about Sergei’s favorite player and it’s not dad.

All-Star Game number 8⃣ for The Great Eight Alex Ovechkin talks with @JamieHersch about the weekend's festivities as well as his historic chase.@Capitals | #ALLCAPS | #NHLAllStar | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/uRHPaa9ni7 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 2, 2023

“I’m not, I’m not,” Ovechkin said shaking his head. “Nicolas Aube-Kubel, number 96 for Washington Capitals.”

The Capitals acquired NAK off the waiver wire from the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 5. NAK has recently cemented himself into the Caps’ lineup as a high-energy puck retriever who isn’t afraid to take some shots – both at opposing players and on net. Both qualities make him a fun player to watch, especially if you ask young Sergei.

Ovi isn’t the first Caps dad to be dunked on by their child. Back in 2018, Lucca Carlson chose Braden Holtby over John Carlson.

Hersch then asked Ovi if Sergei has any favorites outside of the Capitals roster.

“He’s excited to see Crosby, McDavid,” Ovechkin replied. “He’s kind of tired of me.”

Well, both of those wishes came true on Friday. First Ovi Jr and his dad met up with Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

Next, the dynamic duo of Ovechkins walked the NHL’s red carpet with Sidney Crosby before the All-Star skills competition.

not exactly what we were expecting from "Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (teaming up)" but congrats to Sergei on his two dads pic.twitter.com/0TPW0JvkzU — 🐺 (@crosbyapologist) February 3, 2023

It’s safe to say that Sergei is having a great time. Well, outside of the fact that Nicolas Aube-Kubel is not there.

Headline photo via @nastyashubskaya/Instagram