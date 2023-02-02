Sergei Ovechkin takes center stage at NHL All-Star Media Day, meets some of his favorite players

Alex Ovechkin is making his first All-Star Game appearance since 2018, but Thursday, in Sunrise, Fla., Ovi may have been overshadowed by someone in his own family.

Ovechkin’s firstborn son, Sergei (AKA Ovi Jr.), joined dad during Media Day and it appears he might have made the most headlines.

Ovi Jr. made his first appearance at the podium set up for his dad’s session with the media. The 2036 NHL Draft-eligible hockey player got in some practice for his future All-Star interviews.

He posed for an NBC Sports Washington camera and waved at his mom Nastya.

“Sergei, right now, he loves hockey so much,” Ovechkin told the Capitals’ Taryn Bray. “Right now we have a media day and he’s here walking around try to take a picture with players. He’s excited.”

Sergei was most looking forward to meeting “Crosby, McDavid, Mackinnon,” Ovechkin saod. “Everybody. He’s crazy about hockey. He love it.”

Sergei didn’t seem to run into any of those Canadian superstars but he did snap a photo with some Russian hockey royalty. He met up with the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nikita Kucherov as well as the New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin.

The whole squad minus little Ilya wrapped up the day by posing for a great family photo betwixt some palm trees.

Ovechkin, who has a beach home near Miami, is in Florida as the Capitals’ only representative in this year’s ASG.

When Ovi last made an apperance, it was for the 2018 event in Tampa. At that point in time, Ovi was not yet a Stanley Cup Champion or father. That first Cup victory would come in June and so too would his first son Sergei, who was born two months later.

Screenshot via @nastyashubskaya/Instagram