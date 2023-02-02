How to watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition and who’s participating in each event

The NHL announced on Thursday the player assignments for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The event will be held on Friday, February 3 at 7 pm and air on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports. The Florida Panthers are hosting All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena, in Sunrise, Fla.

The All-Star Skills Competition will feature seven different events and almost every all-star will participate in at least one of the seven.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will take part in the Breakaway Challenge alongside Sidney Crosby and try to recapture his crown in the Hardest Shot competition.

The NHL added three brand new events to the night which include the Splash Shot, Pitch ‘n Puck, and Tendy Tandem.

They have also brought in five elite women’s hockey players from Team USA and Team Canada to take part in the action.

The NHL’s press release is below:

Player Assignments for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills

Highlighting the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are three new events, two of which will feature NHL All-Stars displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify the distinctive appeal and character of the State of Florida. The Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™ will situate All-Stars on the picturesque beach of Fort Lauderdale, and the Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck™ challenges All-Stars to combine their hockey and links skills on an iconic Sunshine State golf hole. Also new this year is an innovative netminding skills test, the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™.

Four events return for this year’s edition of the NHL All-Star Skills™: Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™, GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™, Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™, and Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™.

The individual winner of each event of the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will earn $30,000.

As the NHL’s best players compete during NHL All-Star Skills™, DraftKings customers can test their hockey knowledge on Feb. 3 with a $2,000 free-to-play pool available nationally and in select Canadian markets by visiting: https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/pools. The pool will be available shortly after 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ player assignments are finalized.

Joining in the fun for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are five elite women’s hockey players. Team USA stars Alex Carpenter and Hilary Knight, along with Team Canada luminaries Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston and Sarah Nurse, will all be taking part. Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo will participate as celebrity goaltender for the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™.

Special guests will serve as judges for the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge, including actors Adam DiMarco and Dylan Playfair, of HBO’s The White Lotus and Hulu’s Letterkenny, respectively. Joining them on the judges’ panel will be top professional tennis player Victoria Azarenka and WWE superstars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, known as the tag team The Street Profits.

Player assignments for all seven events of the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are listed below.

Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™

Participants

Dylan Larkin, DET

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Cale Makar, COL

Chandler Stephenson, VGK

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Participants

Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo

Mitchell Marner, TOR

Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (teaming up)

David Pastrnak, BOS

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™

Eight goaltenders will participate in this event, with one goalie from each division designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie. The shooting goalies will earn points based on the accuracy of their shots at the net, and the in-net goalies will face rushes of three, two or one player(s), based on the number of points earned by the shooting goalie in their tandem.

Participants

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Juuse Saros, NSH

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Stuart Skinner, EDM

Ilya Sorokin, NYI

Logan Thompson, VGK

Linus Ullmark, BOS

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Shooters

Alex Carpenter

Hilary Knight

Emily Clark

Rebecca Johnston

Sarah Nurse

Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™

Competition takes place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The ocean spray, breeze and sand add to the challenge of this exceptional Skills event, as four pairs of players fire at targets to attempt to dunk their opponents.

Participants

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Mikko Rantanen, COL

Cale Makar, COL

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Adam Fox, NYR

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

Participants

Aleksander Barkov, FLA

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Kevin Hayes, PHI

Jack Hughes, NJD

Nazem Kadri, CGY

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Connor McDavid, EDM

Brock Nelson, NYI

Artemi Panarin, NYR

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL

Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck™

Using a combination of hockey and golf shots, four NHL All-Stars will play a par 4 featuring an island green. Lowest score wins the Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck.

Participants

Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

Clayton Keller, ARI

Jason Robertson, DAL

Nick Suzuki, MTL

GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™

Participants

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Seth Jones, CHI

Josh Morrissey, WPG

Alex Ovechkin, WSH

Elias Pettersson, VAN

Notes for all 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Events:

Prior to the event, the NHL Department of Player Safety will determine the players participating in each event and the order of participation. Number of players in each event is subject to change. The referee shall make all necessary rulings regarding the skills events.

The National Hockey League has also launched 2023 BioSteel NHL Fan Skills at Home™, a fan-focused Instagram and TikTok campaign that will end Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. ET. 2023 BioSteel NHL Fan Skills at Home™ will take over Instagram and TikTok as a social media celebration of the most creative and talented fans in all of hockey.

2023 BioSteel NHL Fan Skills at Home™ directs fans, or legal guardians of fans who are minors, to submit videos of themselves performing hockey skills of all levels in any one of five categories – Shootout Move, Accuracy, Celly, Trick Shot, and Stickhandling. Instagram and TikTok feeds will fill with videos of fans shooting pucks through their living rooms and dangling across driveways, and other fun videos.

To submit videos, fans should visit NHL.com/FanSkills. Multiple submissions are allowed. A select number of fans who share videos may have their videos reposted by the NHL and BioSteel. A select number of fans whose videos are curated by the NHL may be named to the BioSteel NHL Fan Skills™ Class of 2023 in February. For more information, fans can visit https://www.nhl.com/fans/fan-skills-at-home.

Seven content creators (Pavel Barber, Zac Bell, Coach Jeremy, Nasher, Nick the Goalie, Pete Lenes and Kane Van Gate) will also travel to Sunrise, Florida for 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend to appear on-ice and behind the scenes in videos that promote 2023 BioSteel NHL Fan Skills at Home™ and tune-in for 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 2-5 when the world’s top players gather in South Florida for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena. The midseason showcase will include the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 3 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVAS), and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS).

For the latest event details, visit NHL.com/allstar

Once again, the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Game will feature a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, showcasing teams from each NHL division.

Headline photo via NHL