TJ and Lauren Oshie announce birth of their fourth child, Lucy

TJ Oshie did not play in the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. But, it was for a very good reason as he flew home to be with his wife Lauren who was expecting the birth of their fourth child.

Today, the couple announced that Lauren gave birth to their third daughter Lucy on Wednesday. Lauren posted photos of their new baby girl on Instagram.

According to Lauren’s Instagram post, Lucy’s middle name is Collins and she weighed nine pounds and two ounces on arrival.

Lucy will join big sisters Lyla and Leni as well as big brother Campbell. The Oshie family can now fully ice a stellar penalty-killing unit.

Despite all the certain chaos in the Oshie household, TJ skated 19:22 of ice time in the Capitals’ 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. He played on the top line with Caps captain Alex Ovechkin and center Dylan Strome.

Congratulations, Oshie fam!

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB