No Ovi: Capitals vs Golden Knights live analysis and updates (January 21, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights game on January 21, 2023.

The Washington Cah…. WHAT. [checks notes]. You’re kidding me… Really?!

[Re-gathers myself]

The Capitals are in Las Vegas tonight to take on the Golden Knights. They’ll do so without The Big Guy, their captain, Alex Ovechkin, who’s out due to a lower-body injury. I guess “maintenance” does mean injury after all.

Tonight’s matchup is on NBC Sports Washington and is an #RMNBAfterDark game with puck drop slightly after 10 pm. So let’s get weird, y’all.

1st Period

Donny Osmond sounding the Golden Knights alarm before puck drop! He was going hard on that thing!

Milano-Backstrom-Wilson and Orlov-Jensen get the start. Darcy Kuemper will oppose Logan Thompson in net.

🚨 1-0 Golden Knights. Fire drill in front of the net. Chandler Stephenson hits the crossbar. The puck bounces out right to Alec Martinez for his first goal of the year. The goal came 2:17 into the first.

🚨 2-0 Golden Knights. Nicolas Roy scores on a two-on-one with Johnathan Marchessault. That’s two goals in 5:19 for VGK.

Alex Ovechkin’s replacement in the lineup, Anthony Mantha, takes the first penalty of the game, a tripping minor, which will probably not get him any points with Peter Laviolette.

VGK’s Kolesar to the box for tripping Alex Alexeyev.

The Capitals power play looks awful on its first try. I guess that’s to be expected without Ovechkin.

The Vegas Golden Knights took it to the Washington Capitals in the first period. Shots on goal are 10-6 VGKD. Vegas out-attempted the Caps 20-6 at 5v5.

The Caps had no high-danger attempts in the stanza. The expected goals are 1.01 to 0.25.

2nd Period

Caps can’t score on the power play that bled into the period.

🚨 3-0 Golden Knights. Michael Amadio gets a gift in front of the night. Nick Jensen sent the puck up the wall and no Capitals were there to field it. Chandler Stephenson sent it to Amadio for the easy finish. Stepehenson already has two primary assists on the night.

🚨 4-0 Golden Knights. Byron Friese scores with a shot down the wing. His shot appeared to go off Darcy Kuemper’s skate and in. The goal came 12:04 into the period.

Darcy Kuemper has been pulled in favor of Charlie Lindgren.

🚨 5-0 Golden Knights. Paul Cotter scores after a bad turnover by the Caps. Charlie Lindgren scored on his first shot. Orlov tries to give it to Manta and it went right to Vegas. The goal came 13:39 into the period.

🚨 5-1 Golden Knights. TJ Oshie scores after running a give-and-go like play with Erik Gustafsson. Oshie redirected the pass past Logan Thompson to end the shutout. The goal came 18:20 into the second period. It’s Oshie’s 10th goal and Gustafsson’s 20th assist of the season.

The Golden Knights are out-shooting the Capitals 21-14 and out-attempting them at 5v5, 38-21. VGK is leading in expected goals 1.86 to 0.54. The Capitals only have two high-danger chances in this game at 5v5.

3rd Period

🚨 6-1 Golden Knights. Paul Cotter again. Vegas mucks it up behind the Capitals goal, and scores on a centering pass out front. The goal came 3:59 into the third.

🚨 6-2 Golden Knights. Marcus Johansson scores on a high-tip play with TVR. It was a similar play that Oshie and Gustafsson ran on the Caps’ first goal. The tally came 10:41 into the period.

The Capitals were outshot 27-22 and 47-37 in 5v5 shot attempts. VGK won in expected goals 2.3 to 1.38.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.