NHL All-Star Jerseys are now on sale

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

NHL All-Star Game jerseys leaked earlier on Thursday and were even on sale at MedStar Capitals Iceplex earlier in the day.

Now, at the stroke of midnight, they’re available online.

You can grab one here.

If the excitement on social media is any guide, they’ll likely sell out in popular sizes fast.

The jerseys appear to be the last Reverse Retro sweaters made by Adidas. The sweaters are based on the 1994 ASG sweaters but with Miami Vice colors.

There’s also a bunch of other merch available including hats, pucks, and shirts.

View all of the 2023 All-Star Game merch here.

Update: As of 12:40 am, the All-Star jerseys have not been posted or made live yet.