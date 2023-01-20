Tom Wilson knows ‘for a fact’ that Christian Djoos drove his car into a pole at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Christian Djoos started his career as a member of the Washington Capitals with quite a bang. The 2012 seventh-round pick defied the odds and not only made his debut with the Caps during the 2017-18 season but also played in almost every single playoff game during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup.

According to Tom Wilson’s recent interview with Hot 99.5’s Your Morning Show, Djoos also made a bang that season with his car at the Capitals’ training facility.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex is located on the eighth floor of a parking garage that adjoins the Ballston Quarter. The facility boasts the highest ice rink above street level in the United States.

Wilson was asked by Your Morning Show if, to his knowledge, the winding drive to the top has ever been a challenge for him or his teammates due to the tight corners on turns or natural dizziness produced by what is basically driving in a circle for eight floors.

“We get pretty good at it obviously going in and out of there every day,” Wilson said. “Any time I’m driving with somebody that hasn’t been there, like my family, they’re like, ‘Holy smokes, how do you fly down this ramp so quick?’ You get the hang of it. It’s tough at the end of the year once you have an end-of-the-year party or something and you’re a little hungover. That’s when it gets tricky.”

Photos the Capitals posted in September of 2019, which showcases its new hanging banners, gives a good idea of the building Wilson is talking about if you’ve never personally seen it.

Whenever these banners go up at @MedStarIceplex it means hockey is BACK!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/SI8Ja7uVpU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 18, 2019

Wilson may not have had any trouble with the drive, but the now 28-year-old Djoos was not so lucky. Djoos, who is currently playing in Switzerland for back-to-back National League champion EV Zug, had a run-in with a pole of some sort at the end of one of the long ramps. Some might say the Djoos got too loose.

“I think the one guy that I know for a fact that’s crashed is Christian Djoos,” Wilson said. “He was a defenseman for us the year we won in 2018. He had a little incident where I think he came out of the bottom ramp and drove into a pole or something at the end of it.”

Thankfully, it seems like the only thing that was injured was Djoos’ pride as Wilson can now joke about the matter.

Djoos is currently a big minute player for EV Zug. He had 12 points (4g, 8a) in 15 games during the team’s postseason run to the championship last season. He has 20 points (5g, 15a) in 35 games for them this season.

He also got married to his longtime girlfriend Ebba last summer. Nicklas Backstrom and fellow former Caps Michal Kempny and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby were in attendance.

Just keep him away from parking garages and poles.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB