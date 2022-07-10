Nicklas Backstrom attends Christian Djoos’ wedding in Sweden

Nicklas Backstrom was spotted in public for the first time since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in mid-June.

Backstrom attended Christian Djoos and Ebba Östlund’s wedding in Sweden. Djoos was a defenseman for the Capitals’ Stanley Cup team in 2018.

Backstrom was a close friend and mentor of Djoos, who was a fellow graduate of Brynas of the SHL. The two players shared a day with the Stanley Cup together during the summer of 2018. Backstrom jokingly credited Djoos for the Caps’ championship. “You said it before. It was clearly the Djoos Effect!”

Djoos is now playing for EV Zug, who recently won the Swiss league championship. Djoos had 12 points (4g, 8a) in 15 games during the team’s postseason run.

Other Capitals in attendance at Djoos’ wedding included defenseman Michal Kempny and forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

Former Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek got married on the same day, but in a ceremony in Czechia. Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary attended that event.

But the main takeaway of this post? The Djoos is no longer loose.

