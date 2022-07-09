It turns out the Capitals traded Vitek Vanecek the day before his wedding

Vitek Vanecek had two absolutely life-changing events happen in approximately 24 hours.

Yesterday, Vanecek was traded by the Washington Capitals to the New Jersey Devils after spending the first eight years of his career with the DC hockey team (and this time, there will be no take-backsies).

Today, Vanecek got married to his longtime love, Kristýna, in his native Czechia.

Several Capitals players attended the wedding including Martin Fehervary and Michal Kempny. Warning, there is a lot of handsome and pretty in the following photos.

It’s unknown at this point if Vanecek’s long-time close friend in the Capitals’ organization, Jakub Vrana, attended as well. But in my mind I’m going to assume he did.

Vanecek will compete with MacKenzie Blackwood to be the full-time starter in net next season with the Devils. Vanecek joins former Capital Jonas Siegenthaler, who was recently named the best defensive defenseman in the league, on the team.

Congratulations to Vitek and Kristýna.

And good luck in New Jersey, Vitek. You’ll be missed and we’ll all be rooting for you.

Headline photo: @martin.fehervary/IG