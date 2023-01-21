Bruce Boudreau emotional after Canucks’ fans ‘Bruce, there it is’ chant, responds with Ovi-inspired heart tap

Despite being one of the kindest and most accomplished coaches in the game, Bruce Boudreau is being humiliated on his apparent way out the door in Vancouver. Canucks general manager Jim Rutherford said Boudreau is the team’s coach “for now” as reports run rampant that Vancouver is waiting for Rick Tocchet to be released from his contract with TNT.

“I’d be a fool not to say that I don’t know what’s going on,” Boudreau said teary-eyed after the team’s morning skate.

During Friday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche, Canucks fans showed appreciation to their beloved and embattled head coach, loudly chanting “Bruce, there it is!” at Rogers Arena.

"Bruce, there it is!" chants break out at Rogers Arena.

“It’s unbelievable,” Boudreau said after the Canucks’ 4-1 loss. “I mean, I’ve only been here a year but it will go down in my memory books, out of the 48 years I’ve played and coached, the most incredible thing I’ve experienced on a personal level. Other than winning championships, of course. It’s very touching.”

Boudreau could be seen tapping his heart twice after the chant ended, clearly touched by the love the fans were sending him.

"Bruce there it is!" chants in Vancouver as Bruce Boudreau gets emotional behind the bench

“You guys see everything don’t you,” Boudreau said. “Oh my god. I was actually thinking of Ovi and (when) I saw him in the warmup when he did it (to me). I was just trying to do it slightly but you guys catch everything.”

Coach taking on his former squad.

Puck is ⬇️ in DC. 📺 Sportsnet Pacific

📻 Sportsnet 650 pic.twitter.com/u2OV11nhga — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

There was also a “We Stand With Bruce” sign in the lower bowl of the arena.

"We stand with Bruce" sign at the #Canucks game

“I love to coach,” Boudreau said. “I love to be with the players. I love to be behind the bench. I love more than anything to win. I just haven’t had enough of that in the last 12 games. Since we went one game over .500, then we went played some of the best teams in the league and we just haven’t been able to match up with them.”

The “Bruce, there it is!” chant was first started by Canucks fans in 2021 when Boudreau tied an NHL record by winning seven games in a row to start his tenure in Vancouver. Bruce, at first, did not like the chant and was hesitant to embrace the attention of it at first.

“There was a reasoning,” Boudreau said. “I didn’t want to take away from how good the players were playing. It’s never about the coach.

“Now,” he said, “you’re just going to miss it.”

As Boudreau left the press conference, he made light of his sad situation, but managed to crack a joke too.

“See you guys tomorrow,” he said.

“I hope.”

"See yous tomorrow… I hope." -Bruce Boudreau

Boudreau’s final game is expected to be tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.