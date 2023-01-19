College night: Capitals vs Coyotes live analysis and updates (January 19, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes game on January 19, 2023.

Tonight the Washington Capitals will get a first look at Mullett Arena. The Caps are taking on the Arizona Coyotes in a college-sized arena. The venue looks so small on TV. Joe B and Locker are covering the game in the lower bowl.

This is a huge game for both teams. The Capitals need a win as they are battling to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Coyotes must lose, and lose much more, to stay in contention and fail hard (enough) for Connor Bedard.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are rooting for the Caps tonight. Hopefully, you are too.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 9 pm.

1st Period

Milano-Backstrom-Wilson and Orlov-Jensen get the start. Darcy Kuemper is starting in net against Karel Vejmelka.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Dylan Strome, whom Peter Laviolette scratched a few games ago, gets the Capitals on the board first. The goal came 3:03 into the period.

The Capitals are playing down to the Arizona Coyotes – at least through one period. The Caps and Coyotes are tied 7-7 in shots. The Capitals have a 24-7 shot-attempts advantage at 5v5 but the Coyotes have 11 blocked shots to the Capitals’ 0. The Caps are leading in expected goals 0.88 to 0.30.

2nd Period

Capitals get their first power play after Michael Carcone takes a hooking penalty.

A Lars Eller goal from the crease was just overturned upon a coach’s challenge. Eller had some contact with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere but was not making an effort to get out of the crease and was boxing out Vejmelka from getting back in the play.

Alex Ovechkin unable to score on a breakaway after being lift-checked by a Coyotes defender and stopped by Vejmelka.

#ALLCAPS Ovechkin breakaway chance, coyotes player catches up pic.twitter.com/QEtLaWtRfO — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) January 20, 2023

This game, the hockey being played, is virtually unwatchable.

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Tom Wilson finds Sonny Milano wide open across the crease for a one-timer goal. The tally came at the 17:31 mark of the period.

Capitals going back to the power play after a trip. They’re 2 for their last 18 and have only scored on the power play in one of their last eight games.

🚨 3-0 Capitals. Tom Wilson deflected a Dmitry Orlov shot from the point seconds into the power play. A “leaky goal” per Locker. That’s two goals in 69 seconds.

Capitals take a penalty right at the buzzer. Martin Fehervary for holding. The penalty was called with .2 left in the second period.

Comment below.