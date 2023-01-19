Wait, are the Arizona State Sun Devils rooting for the Capitals in their game against the Arizona Coyotes tonight?

The Washington Capitals got an unexpected gift during their morning skate on Thursday. While out on the ice at Mullett Arena, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette called his team over to the bench where a player from the Arizona State Sun Devils hockey team had something to say.

The Capitals play the Arizona Coyotes at the college arena at 9 pm this evening. The Coyotes share the venue with the Sun Devils.

“I’m a huge Caps fan,” the player, wearing an Alex Ovechkin jersey, said. I’m a little old now to what I was as a child, but it’s great to meet you guys and see you guys play. Get the win tonight, eh boys?”

Then he gave the team a souvenir.

“This is a stick for you guys signed by our team. Everyone on the team. It’s an ASU Gold Stick, so all for you guys.”

“How do we enroll?” a Capitals player replied. “Thanks, bro.”

The way that I interpret both the video and the text on social media is that the player and the whole ASU team is rooting for the Capitals tonight, which is strange because they share an arena with the Coyotes and Arizona is their hometown team. The Caps didn’t thank the individual player who told them to “get the win,” they thanked the entire college hockey team.

If the Sun Devils’ hockey team is truly rooting for the Caps, it’s the latest indignity for a Coyotes team that plays in front of 5,000 fans a night, have lost 9 of 10 games overall, share a faceoff circle with ASU, and have tiny locker rooms.

The Sun Devil replied on social media to the Capitals both with a comment — “Happy to have you guys at the Mullett” — and with an enrollment link.

The Capitals replied they’ll “pass (it) along.”

Wait, did I just get conned into promoting a sponsored post for free? Did they get me?

I’m just so confused by all of this. But hey, there’s at least one thing we can all take from this: We all love the Caps.

Update: The Arizona Coyotes basically called the ASU college hockey team traitors on Twitter.