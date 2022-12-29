Capitals vs Senators live analysis and updates (Dec. 29, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators game on December 29, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are winners of 10 of their last 11. While that’s fun, I do have some bad news. This run has only allowed Washington to merely get back into the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture while playing multiple more games than most of the teams ahead of them.

That means the good play must continue long-term to secure another postseason appearance. The Caps’ next test will come against a young Ottawa Senators team that has played well lately. The Capitals are 9-1-0 against Ottawa at home since 2014.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a few minutes after 7 pm.

Links

Lines

Tunnel shenanigans

1st Period

Protas-Dowd-Hathaway and Orlov-Jensen get the start. Darcy Kuemper will be in net against Cam Talbot.

I didn’t fall asleep, I promise. The Capitals didn’t do anything in the first period. Four shots on goal. Nic Dowd missed a layup. It was so bad, Peter Laviolette changed the lines.

The Senators outshot the Capitals 16-4 and out-attempted them at 5v5, 20-13. The Senators also held the goals expected edge, 1.29 to 0.36.

2nd Period

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Alex Ovechkin scores five hole on a breakaway. He kind of whiffed it. Ovi now has 10 goals in his last 11 and 15 of his last 20. The goal came 1:15 into the period.

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Dylan Strome scores on a one-timer, beating Talbot high and short-side. Also, short? The person who assisted: Conor Sheary. That’s two goals in 2:22.

The Capitals are awake now.

Garnet Hathway takes a minor. Senators to their first power play. Capitals kill it.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Erik Gustafsson with an Erik Gustafsson-like play. Gustafsson threw a pizza up the middle on a clear. Senators intercept. Then the point shot from Jake Sanderson goes off his leg and directly into the net. The goal came 8:30 into the period.

Cam Talbot with a huge save on an Alex Ovechkin one-timer in the slot.

🚨 3-1 Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov cuts to the middle of the ice and scores on a 2-on-1 rush with Alex Ovechkin. Kuzy beat Talbot low to the ice. It’s his sixth goal of the season.

🚨 3-2 Capitals. Tim Stutzle beats Darcy Kuemper on a breakaway after a bad TVR turnover to Claude Giroux.

WHAT A PLAY BY CLAUDE GIROUX (@28CGiroux)! 🤩 Giroux and @timstuetzle18 connect to bring the @Senators within one. pic.twitter.com/aGgFAF1Oq4 — NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2022

Ottawa is outshooting the Capitals 33-17 and out-attempting them 45-24 at 5v5. The Sens also hold a huge expected goals advantage 2.34 to 0.98.

3rd Period

🚨 3-3. Milano with the turnover in the offensive zone. Senators score on the 3-on-1 break. Alex Debrincat beats Kuemper. The goal came 14:26 into the period.

Garnet Hathaway and Brady Tkachuk are scrummin’ it up almost every shift now.

