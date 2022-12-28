Capitals send Beck Malenstyn to Hershey Bears now that he’s fully healthy

Beck Malenstyn fractured a finger in his left hand in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on November 1. He had that injury surgically repaired.

Nearly two full months later, Malenstyn is ready to play hockey again. But he will do so in Hershey.

The Capitals opted to send the checking forward back down to the AHL on Wednesday now that he’s healthy.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned forward Beck Malenstyn to the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/r2oK9SZlc7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 28, 2022

Malenstyn had been participating in informal skates with other injured and rehabbing players throughout the last month.

“There’s some guys that are on the cusp,” Laviolette said before Tuesday’s Capitals-Rangers game. “Beck’s close.”

Malenstyn played in five games with the Capitals this season, tallying a goal and an assist. The 24-year-old forward is a precious and good organizational depth player, especially on a team which has so many durability issues.

Here’s the Capitals’ full press release:

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB