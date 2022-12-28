Yes, Alex Ovechkin will absolutely mess with your live TV shot

Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list late last week. With 802 goals, Ovechkin’s legendary status reached another rung.

But that does not mean Ovechkin is too distinguished or Hall-of-Fame-y to bring a moment of levity to a live television shot.

After the Capitals’ 4-0 victory over the Rangers, Alan May gave his final analysis for NBC Sports Washington’s postgame show while standing behind the corner boards at Madison Square Garden. It was at this very moment Capitals players in suits were walking out of the locker room to leave the arena.

Tough to do a live shot with Ovi in the area😂😂 @MayHockeyNBCS pic.twitter.com/XAKLK9sTbX — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 28, 2022

May first got a friendly shove from Evgeny Kuznetsov in the back. Then Alex Ovechkin arrived on the scene and either waved or gave May bunny ears.

Whatever Ovechkin did, it got May to break character and start laughing.

May was in New York City covering the team because Al Koken was stuck at an airport after his Southwest Airlines flight was grounded.

This, of course, is not the first time Ovechkin has pranked someone on camera. Ovechkin’s yelled nonsense during Evgeny Kuznetsov interviews. He’s also had a lot of fun with Mike Vogel and John Walton during their “Two-Man Advantage” game preview videos in the past.

We also cannot forget the double bunny ears.

This, my friends, is a small snapshot of the person who may end up breaking Wayne Gretzky’s once-thought-unbreakable goals record. Let us hope he never gets too big for his britches.

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington