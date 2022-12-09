Capitals vs Kraken live analysis and updates (Dec. 9, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken game on December 9, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are back home after a six-game road trip where they went 3-2-1. The team is on a modest winning streak (2 games) and will look to make it three against one of the most surprising teams in the league this season.

The Seattle Kraken, who beat the Capitals 3-2 in overtime earlier in the month, are 15-7-3 in the vaunted Pacific Division, sitting six standings points behind first-place Vegas.

The Kraken are led by rookie sensation Matty Beniers who has 10 goals and 21 points in 25 games.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and the Capitals are wearing their Reverse Retro jerseys. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

PS – Today is RMNB’s 13th birthday as a blog.

Links

Tunnel shenanigans

Lines

1st Period

Capitals start Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary and Gustafsson-Carlson. Capitals have five of the game’s first six shots in the first four minutes of the game.

🚨 1-0 Kraken. Adam Larsson gets the Kraken on the board first off a faceoff.

spotted: a wild big cat on the hunt successfully catches his prey pic.twitter.com/J4E1C9UkMG — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 10, 2022

The Capitals outshot the Kraken 12-6 but Seattle out-attempted Washington at 5v5, 18-17. Neither team had a power play in the first 20 minutes.

2nd Period

Kuzy’s first shift, he skates through four Kraken players in the defensive zone. He didn’t score or make a play, but I love his skating and stick-handling ability.

🚨 1-1. Anthony Mantha ties it up with some great work in front of the net. Alex Alexeyev recorded his first NHL point on the play – a secondary assist. The goal came at the 5:20 mark.

Jamie Oleksiak has been tossed after driving his left shoulder into Alex Alexeyev’s head below the goal line. Oleksiak received a five minute major and a match penalty. Alexeyev left the game. There’s 10:12 remaining in the period. The Capitals will have a five-minute power play.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Marcus Johansson dekes and scores on Philipp Grubauer right in front of the net. The shot was initially saved by Grubauer, but the puck popped off Grubi’s left arm and landed in the back of the net.

The Capitals are out-shooting the Kraken 27-12 and at 5v5 shot attempts, 42-28.

3rd Period

Capitals start the period on a power play. They give up a shorthanded chance to Morgan Geekie.

Seattle gets a power play and Matty Beniers rips one off the post.

Philipp Grubauer just made three insanely ridiculous stops – one of them was on Ovechkin. The right pad bailed him out multiple times.

🚨 3-1 Capitals. Lars Eller empty-net goal.

🚨 4-1 Capitals. Alex Ovechkin empty-net goal. Career goal no. 796.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.