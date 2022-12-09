Capitals give free tickets and signed Tom Wilson photo to couple after being sent wedding invite

The Washington Capitals appear to be doing a really kind thing for some fans behind the scenes.

Friday, reader Nick reached out to us about something above and beyond the Capitals did regarding his recent wedding.

Earlier in 2022, Nick and his new wife Taylor sent the Capitals a wedding invite after being inspired by a TikTok video they saw. The TikTok showed gifts brands sent to their biggest fans after they were asked to their weddings.

“So, we figured we would invite the Caps,” Nick said. “A couple of months went by and we didn’t hear anything, so we kinda forgot about it. Recently, though, we got an envelope in the mail with a letter and a signed picture of Stanley Cup Champion Tom Wilson.” The note read: Dear Taylor and Nicholas, On behalf of the entire organization – Congratulations to you both on your big day! Your wedding marks a new and exciting chapter in your lives as you now begin your journey as a married couple. To celebrate your love, we would like to extend an invite for you two to come cheer the Caps here at Capital One Arena in D.C. To redeem two tickets to a mutually agreed upon game, email [blank]. We wish you a lifetime full of joy and happiness and look forward to seeing you Rock the Red! With love,

The Washington Capitals “My wife has a huge crush on Tom so we specifically mentioned him in our note on the invite,” Nick said. The two parties agreed on tickets to the Seattle Kraken game on Friday night. Nick and Taylor will be sitting in section 115 and have an opportunity to get the team’s Reverse Retro giveaway — a Screaming Eagle snapback hat. “It was a great gesture and shows they care about their fans and the fan experience,” Nick said. “It also meant a lot because a lot of our dates over the years have been to Caps games.”