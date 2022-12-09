Does it matter if Alex Ovechkin ties or passes Wayne Gretzky’s goals record with empty netters?

ESPN’s John Buccigross posted a controversial opinion on Twitter after Alex Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday. The goals were Ovechkin’s 794th and 795th of his career, bringing the Capitals captain within 99 tallies of Wayne Gretzky. Gretzky owns the NHL’s goal-scoring record with 894.

Buccigross shared, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, that if Ovechkin is able to reach 893 goals, the Capitals should keep him off the ice when an opposing team’s goalie is pulled so that his record-tying and record-breaking goals are not sullied by being empty netters.

I have no problem with empty net goals but Alex Ovechkin’s 895th, Gretzky record breaking goal can NOT be on an empty netter. Don’t even go on the ice in EN situations once he reaches 894. — BucciParmPastaExtension8X11 (@Buccigross) December 8, 2022

The tweet generated a lot of discussion on Hockey Twitter. It also got me thinking.

Several commenters, like former Sabres goaltender Martin Biron, thought the comment was silly and pointed out that Wayne Gretzky set the record for fewest games to 50 goals via an empty netter (39). Gretzky also has the most empty-net goals in NHL history with 56.

Why Bucci?? Gretzky scored his famous 50th in 39 games in an empty net!! Plus Wayne has the record for most empty net goals in NHL history (56). That would make it kinda funny to have Ovechkin possibly break the record on an empty netter!!! — Martin Biron (@martybiron43) December 8, 2022

Others, in support of Bucci, observed that Ovechkin’s 400th goal seemed less special by being scoring on an empty net.

Being in the stands for Ovi goal #400; I remember how it seemed like he was disappointed to get that goal on an ENG. We all know how the record will be broken.

PPG from the office — Michael Toots (@mtootsbowls) December 8, 2022

An Islanders fan also shared his experience of Mike Bossy’s 500th goal.

Bossy’s 500th was an EN, definitely took something away from it. pic.twitter.com/ntDvdjwT36 — 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐱 (@IslesFix) December 8, 2022

For me, obviously, all goals count the same, but from Bucci’s perspective, I get his view. All eyes in the hockey world will be trained on Ovi and the Capitals if he can approach Gretzky’s goals record. I can imagine Capitals games will be picked up nationally as he tries to make history. Because of that immense attention, how the goals record happens will matter to a slice of hockey fans and it will be remembered in the short term. The way Ovechkin does it will have an impact on how much excitement people feel in the moment and it may even impact, for some, Ovechkin’s legacy.

Personally, I honestly don’t care how it happens, because my context is totally different. I know how good Ovi has been. I’ve seen him show up every night, scoring in every different way imaginable and reinvigorating his career year after year. And I know that him being used as a player at the end of games was taken away from him and something he earned back from Barry Trotz. Trotz gave Ovi the ice time after the coach believed he had a bigger commitment to defense and could be trusted with the opportunity. I see every empty-net goal from Ovechkin as a sign of his growth later in his career because of that.

Anyways, the point of why I’m writing is because I want to know what you think. Do you think Ovi scoring the game-tying and record-breaking goal on empty netters matter? Explain where you stand in the comments.

Please note: My fingers and toes were crossed as I wrote this because this whole scenario is a big what-if.