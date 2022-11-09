Capitals vs Penguins, Sid vs Ovi live blog and updates (Nov. 9, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game on November 9, 2022.

The Washington Capitals will rekindle their rivalry with the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight for the first time this season. The game matches two of the game’s greatest players, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, facing off against each other for the 63rd time in their careers. Both players sit at an astonishing 1,423 points.

While Sid and Ovi’s luster remains bright, the 2022-23 versions of the Penguins and Capitals are less so. The Pens and Caps are the first and second oldest teams in the league respectively. And both have faced severe consequences early for having an Opening Night roster with an average age of 30 or over.

The Capitals have had unbelievable durability issues, seeing over a half dozen players out due to injury, and they recently had a four-game losing streak. The Penguins have lost seven straight and haven’t won a game since October 22. The Pens only have one win in seven road games this season. Both teams are in the dredges of the Metropolitan Division and would not be making the postseason if it started today.

Tonight’s game is on national television, TNT, and puck drop will be a little after 7:30. Darcy Kuemper is facing Casey DeSmith in net.

Links

Sid vs Ovi

Lines

1st Period

The Capitals first line — Ovi-Kuzy-Sheary — and the its second pairing, Fehervary and Jensen, got the start. A Penguins shot rang off the post.

One of our favorite bands is at the game.

we will be at the @Capitals game tonight going absolutely bonkers for them — Young Rising Sons (@youngrisingsons) November 9, 2022

The Capitals had the first five shots on goal in the game. Since then Pittsburgh has nine of the last 10 shots on goal, incluing one shot that bounced off Kuemper’s shoulder and off the crossbar.

Evgeny Kuznetsov gets whistled for hooking Sidney Crosby on a wide open chance in front of the net. It looked like Kuzy tried to lift check Crosby legally and it was awkward because he kind of missed. Weak call.

The Penguins led the Capitals in shots on goal 12-7 and in 5v5 attempts, 20-17. The Capitals basically had three good shifts in the period. They will start the second on the PK.

2nd Period

The Capitals killed off Kuznetsov’s penalty. Crosby got whistled immediately after for interference as he took down Conor Sheary at neutral ice.

Crosby went after Martin Fehervary after the Slovakian defenseman hooked him with his stick in the Capitals defensive zone. Crosby cross-checked Marty like four or five times down the ice before going after him when the whistle blew.

🚨 1-0 Penguins. Darcy Kuemper kicked the puck into the net. Jason Zucker was credited with the goal.

Garnet Hathaway to the box after elbowing Kris Letang in the head while he’s laying on the ice. Caps killed the Penguins power play.

Alex Ovechkin drew a penalty after a huge hit on Jan Rutta.

🚨 2-0 Penguins. The Capitals turned it over in the defensive zone on a power play and Brock McGinn took advantage. Kuemper couldn’t close the pads and let another soft one in.

🚨 3-0 Penguins. Kuemper can’t stop a simple point shot. Jeff Petry gets the goal. Crosby got an assist on the play to pull ahead of Ovi on the all-time points list. Laviolette opts to keep Kuemper in the game despite all three goals being soft.

Jeff Carter cross-checks Kuznetsov in the face after a shot. Caps back to the power play.

3rd Period

Kuemper remains in the game for the third.

The Penguins have lost three defensemen in the game due to injury.

🚨 3-1 Penguins. Sonny Milano found Marcus Johansson in front of the net for a goal after Nick Jensen with a (questionably offside) keep at the blue line.

👊 Trevor van Riemsdyk and Bryan Rust get five minutes for hugging.

Conor Sheary chicken-winged Filip Hallendar in the head. It’s a two minute minor penalty and Sheary might get a call from DoPS.

Capitals pulled Kuemper with 1:50 remaining.

🚨 4-1 Penguins. Jake Guentezel scored on the empty net with 1:36 to go.

With their W over the Capitals, the Penguins have ended their seven-game losing streak. This was Darcy Kuemper’s worst game as a Capital. Pittsburgh outshot the Capitals 28-25. The Caps out-attempted them 50-44 at 5v5.

Links

Comment below! Refresh throughout the game as we’ll be updating regularly.