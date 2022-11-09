TJ Oshie skates for the first time since injury before Capitals morning skate

The Washington Capitals took the ice on Wednesday at MedStar Capitals Iceplex hours before they’re set to take on their Metropolitan Division rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

Getting some work in before the rest of his teammates was TJ Oshie. The team has previously stated Oshie would be out “indefinitely” after pulling up lame in a game against the Nashville Predators on October 29.

It’s a good news Wednesday. T.J. Oshie is back skating with the team this morning. pic.twitter.com/peGSw269Rw — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) November 9, 2022

In that game, Oshie left in the first period after trying to backcheck on a Predators’ rush up the ice. He was seen not moving his left leg and glided into the defensive zone before circling back to the bench. He was then helped down the tunnel by a trainer toward the locker room.

He has missed five games for the Caps since.

The 35-year-old Oshie is coming off an injury-prone 2021-22 season where he missed 38 games due to a lower-body injury (broken foot), an upper-body injury (back), COVID, and a non-COVID illness. He also had surgery on his core over the offseason.

After 2022-23, Oshie has two seasons remaining on an eight-year, $46 million deal he signed in June 2017. His cap hit is $5.75 million.

