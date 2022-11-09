Penguins beat Caps 4-1, a pretty bad game

The Pittsburgh Penguins’s very stoppable force (2-6-2 in their last ten games) collided with the Washington Capitals’ very movable object ($40 million of injuries) on Wednesday night. One was way better than the other, plus their goalie wasn’t leaky.
After a scoreless period, Jason Zucker got lucky as Darcy Kuemper kicked in his casual shot. Brock McGinn’s shorthanded goal made it 2-0, and Jeff Petry’s blue-line shot made it 3-0.
Marcus Johansson caught a below-the-goal-line pass from Sonny Milano to give Washington their only goal of the night. Pittsburgh got the empty-netter.
Caps lose.
Hey, we'll take it! pic.twitter.com/7QMO5uYorg
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 10, 2022
okay here’s that bad typography pic.twitter.com/WiU6OmozCj
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 10, 2022
now this is more like it — strong suit game @Tarik_ElBashir pic.twitter.com/4yvkiWqygo
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 10, 2022
A blowout loss to a struggling division rival stings, but I’m not gonna make any grand statements. I’m just gonna tap the sign.
I just hope they don’t float themselves out of playoff contention. Two games against Tampa will tell us more.
