Alex Ovechkin’s big hit on Jan Rutta

Alex Ovechkin is an elite goal-scorer, but he sure is an accomplished body checker, too. Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta was the latest player to feel Ovi’s wrath.

As Rutta tried to skate the puck out from behind the Penguins’ net, he was not aware of the Great 8 barreling down the left wing.

He paid the consequences.

Ouch!

Huge hit in the corner by Alex Ovechkin on Jan Rutta, wheeeeew#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/IP2mQy8eTz — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) November 10, 2022

The hit was doubly good because Ovi drew a cross-checking penalty on Rutta, who was incensed by the very hard but very clean hit.

Unfortunately, the Caps would give up a shorthanded goal to Brock McGinn on the power play.

Rutta would leave due to injury and not return.