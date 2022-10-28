Goals and sustained offense are important in hockey: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were held off the scoreboard in Dallas on Thursday, taking a 2-0 shutout loss to the Stars.
Turns out, it’s hard to win hockey games when you don’t put the puck in the net.
Stars beat the Ovechkin and the Capitals 2-0. Jake Oettinger's first shutout of the season.
The last time the Capitals were shutout? 54 games game ago, Jan. 24 last season when Pete DeBoer's Vegas Golden Knights shut them out 1-0
— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) October 28, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On