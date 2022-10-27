You cannot win hockey games if you don’t put the puck in the goal: Stars beat Capitals 2-0

The Washington Capitals continued their four-game road trip into Dallas on Thursday to take on the Stars. A late start for us out east but could the Caps make it worth staying up a bit longer than normal?
Jason Robertson tipped home a Nils Lundkvist blast to give the Stars a 1-0 lead through twenty minutes. A whole bunch of nothing in the second. Joel Kiviranta ripped John Carlson off and scored shorthanded in the third.
Stars beat Capitals 2-0.
Next up, the Caps will be inside Bridgestone Arena to do battle with Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators. The Martin Erat Bowl if you will.
