Alex Ovechkin brings Ovi Jr out onto ice for skate with Capitals alumni

The Washington Capitals are currently playing host to a bevy of former players as Alumni Weekend events have commenced. Friday, after the current team practiced, select alumni got on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for a fun free skate and hockey clinic.

Joining them was Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and he didn’t come alone. Ovi brought his son Sergei Ovechkin aka Ovi Jr out for some of the action.

Ovi Jr has been practicing his skating since 2020 when his dad took him out on the ice for the first time. Sergei spent a lot of last year back in Russia getting hockey lessons from Ovi’s close friend Gus.

He even made it onto ESPN for this hilarious faceplant goal celebration.

Outside of getting to see the 2036 NHL Draft-eligible Ovi Jr up close and personal, the Capitals alumni have a busy rest of their Friday ahead of them.

They’ll be headed to Union Market District to participate in the Stars & Spirits rooftop event at Signal House DC. There, they will mingle with fans and current players while multiple auctions take place for the benefit of the Capitals Alumni Community Fund.

Welcome (back) to D.C.! Our alumni are in town for the annual Caps Alumni Weekend. pic.twitter.com/A9lyMNQn7o — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2022

Saturday, they’ll be attending a pregame happy hour and meet and greet at Caesars SportsBook at Capital One Arena ahead of the Caps’ preseason finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Headline photo via @Capitals/Twitter