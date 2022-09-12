Capitals to put on Alumni Weekend for former players in October, host Stars & Spirits event

The Washington Capitals announced Monday afternoon that they will be hosting an Alumni Weekend from October 6 to October 8.

Part of that weekend includes a “Stars & Spirits” event, featuring the chance to mingle with Capitals alumni over “a variety of tastings, custom drinks, and premium hors d’oeuvres”. Two auctions will take place with all proceeds going to the Capitals Alumni Community Fund.

The weekend will culminate with a pregame happy hour and meet and greet at Caesars SportsBook before the Caps take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in preseason action.

Tickets for the Stars & Spirits event are now available in a special presale to Capitals season ticket members. The general public will be able to purchase theirs on September 13. Tickets cost $169.

The list of participating players has yet to be announced but in the past names like Peter Bondra, Olie Kolzig, Alan May, Craig Laughlin, and Mike Knuble have attended similar events.

Here’s more from the Caps:

Caps to Host Alumni Weekend, Featuring Stars & Spirits Event, Oct. 6-8 ARLINGTON, Va. –The Washington Capitals Alumni Association (WCAA) announced today details surrounding the WCAA 2022 Alumni Weekend, including a Stars & Spirits rooftop event benefitting the Capitals Alumni Community Fund. Tickets for Stars & Spirits, taking place Oct. 7, are now available in a special presale to Capitals season ticket members at WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. Tickets for the general public will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at noon. Tickets cost $169. On Friday, Oct. 7, alumni will attend the Capitals practice and meet players on the 2022-23 Capitals roster. Following practice, alumni will skate alongside former teammates and local adult hockey players in a skilled adult hockey clinic. Registration is now open at WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. From 7-10 p.m., alumni will participate in the fourth alumni rooftop event, Stars & Spirits, at Signal House DC, in the heart of the Union Market District. The cocktail event will feature alumni, select Capitals players, fans and Capitals partners alongside a variety of tastings, custom drinks, and premium hors d’oeuvres. Guests will mingle with former Capitals players while taking in breathtaking views of the Washington D.C. skyline, Washington Monument and Capitol. In addition, the event will feature both a live and silent auction. Proceeds from the auctions will be used by the Capitals Alumni Community Fund to grow the game of hockey within the D.C. area and support local charities. To purchase tickets, visit WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. Fans must be 21 and older to attend. Saturday, Oct. 8 will see alumni join participants of the Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play program on the ice. The Future Caps Learn to Play program is a first-time hockey program for kids ages 5-9. Capitals Alumni Association Ambassadors Karl Alzner, Craig Laughlin, Alan May and Paul Mulvey travel throughout the region to serve as Capitals representatives and help grow the game. Alumni will then participant in a pregame happy hour and meet and greet at Caesars SportsBook at Capital One Arena ahead of the Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets preseason game at 7 p.m. Fans are invited to visit Caesars SportsBook from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for the event. Participating alumni will be announced at a later date. The WCAA brings together the Capitals organization past to serve as goodwill ambassadors in the community for the future. The WCAA focuses on supporting each other through personal and professional development and the growth of the sport throughout the metropolitan area through their involvement in the Learn to Play and the teams’ youth hockey initiatives. For more information visit WashCaps.com/alumni.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB