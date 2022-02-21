Sergei Ovechkin lands on ESPN for faceplant goal celly

Sergei Ovechkin at the age of three has already accomplished something twice that most of us will never do in our lifetimes.

Ovi Jr landed on ESPN after debuting a new creative goal celebration: The Faceplant.

It doesn’t quite have the energy and confidence of dad’s Hot Stick, but it definitely has the vibes of Evgeny Kuznetsov’s Playing Dead routine in the KHL. Perhaps Sergei was inspired by Doug Kammerer’s hockey coverage from the 2018 Olympics. Who knows?

Ovi Jr previously landed on ESPN after showing off his puck flipping skills to mom. Sergei mastered this task by the age of two.

The Ovechkins – minus dad – are currently in Russia and spending time with family. That includes grandmom, Tatyana Ovechkina, a two-time gold medal-winning basketball player.

Ovi Jr. has continued to skate with family and friends, getting hockey (and tennis) lessons from Ovi’s close friend Gus.