Anthony Mantha to miss preseason game against Red Wings after the birth of his first child

The Washington Capitals will begin to wrap up the preseason portion of their schedule with an exhibition matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. They’ll be missing one big part of their lineup for the game in forward Anthony Mantha.

Per NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich, Mantha will be absent due to the birth of his first child last night. Mantha’s fiancee, Caitlyn Duffy, announced that she was pregnant with a baby girl last April.

Mantha did however participate in this morning’s optional skate. He has been skating on the team’s second line at recent practices with Dylan Strome as his center.

Mantha and Duffy got engaged in June of 2021 and moved to DC after selling their dream home in Michigan after the Red Wings traded the big winger to the Capitals.

The couple recently did a maternity shoot in preparation for the big day.

Congratulations to Anthony, Caitlyn, and of course, big sister Millie!