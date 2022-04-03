Anthony Mantha and Caitlyn Duffy announce they’re having a baby girl

Anthony Mantha, who is already really strong, will soon have dad strength.

Sunday, Mantha’s fiancee, Caitlyn Duffy, announced that she was pregnant with a baby girl.

The two made the reveal while Anthony hit a golf ball with a golf club. The ball exploded revealing a pink powder in the air.

Capitals players that attended the gender-reveal party included Conor Sheary, Martin Fehervary, Justin Schultz, Garnet Hathaway, Nick Jensen, and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

On her Instagram Story, Caitlyn called Anthony the “hottest girl dad, right?”

Jordan Sheary got the couple matching pink shirts to celebrate.

Mantha and Duffy recently got engaged in June and moved to DC after selling their dream home in Michigan after the Red Wings traded the forward for Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik.

Congratulations to Anthony, Caitlyn, and of course, big sister Millie.