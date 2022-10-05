Anthony Mantha and Caitlyn Duffy announce birth of their first child, Naomie

Anthony Mantha will not play in the Washington Capitals’ fifth game of the preseason on Wednesday. But it’s for a very good reason. Anthony’s fiancee Caitlyn gave birth to their first child on Tuesday afternoon.

Today, the couple posted photos of their baby girl and announced the name of their new bundle of joy: Naomie Mae Mantha.

According to Anthony’s Instagram post, Naomie arrived at 4 pm and weighed seven pounds and 15 ounces.

Despite all the chaos, Anthony participated in the Capitals optional morning skate. He has been skating on the team’s second line at recent practices with Dylan Strome as his center.

Mantha and Duffy got engaged in June of 2021. After the Red Wings traded the big winger to the Capitals, the couple moved to DC and sold their dream home in Michigan.

Congratulations, you two!

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB