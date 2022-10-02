Hendrix Lapierre among eight new cuts from Capitals Training Camp roster

The Washington Capitals announced eight cuts to their Training Camp roster on Sunday. The main group in camp is now down to 32.

Six of the eight players cut by the Caps will need to pass through waivers before they head to Hershey for Bears Training Camp which starts on Monday. That group of six includes goaltender Zach Fucale.

The news was announced by Capitals PR.

The players sent to Hershey on loan and are waiver exempt:

Hendrix Lapierre, F

Vincent Iorio, D

The players placed on waivers for purpose of loaning to Hershey:

Beck Malenstyn, F

Garrett Pilon, F

Gabriel Carlsson, D

Dylan McIlrath, D

Bobby Nardella, D

Zach Fucale, G

Prospects Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio have both had great preseasons but the depth the Capitals added over the offseason made it near impossible for them to crack the NHL roster. The close friends will start their first full professional seasons with the Bears.

Lapierre entered Caps camp with the singular goal of repeating his success from last season’s preseason. Unfortunately, he was not successful but should get serious playing time with the Bears that he would not have received in the NHL.

Notable names still on the roster with a chance to begin the campaign with the Caps include Henrik Borgstrom, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Brett Leason, Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas, Joe Snively, and Lucas Johansen. Protas seems to have an edge over the others, earning a jersey in every Capitals preseason game and impressing Peter Laviolette with his improved skating.

Forward Kody Clark remains on the roster although he has not played once in the preseason. That may be due to injury as the same story goes for goaltender Clay Stevenson who had hand surgery last week.

The Capitals released an updated full roster following the cuts. A reminder that the maximum amount of players allowed to be on the active roster during the season is 23.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB