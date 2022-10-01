Capitals goaltender Clay Stevenson undergoes right hand surgery

The Washington Capitals will be without one of their organizational depth goaltenders for the first part of the season.

Saturday, the Capitals announced that Clay Stevenson had surgery to address an unspecified injury to his right hand.

Per the team, Stevenson is expected to miss four to six weeks, putting his return sometime around early to mid-November.

Stevenson participated in Capitals Development Camp in the summer but had not suited up in a preseason game in the fall. The 23-year-old goaltender survived the Capitals’ first wave of huge cuts on Friday, which saw 22 players get axed from their Training Camp roster.

The Capitals signed Stevenson to a two-year entry-level contract in March after a hugely successful season with Dartmouth. Stevenson chose the Caps after getting interest from the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken.

Stevenson posted a 6-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Dartmouth struggled as a team but Stevenson was its lone bright spot, tying for the third-best save percentage in the ECAC Conference. Stevenson earned the following honors: All-ECAC Hockey third team, the All-ECAC rookie team, a finalist for ECAC Hockey’s Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year Award, and the All-Ivy League first team.

Stevenson was pegged to either start the season with the Hershey Bears or get time with ECHL South Carolina.

