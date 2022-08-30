Wolf Trap Animal Rescue surprises Nationals with puppies before series against Athletics

The Washington Nationals are struggling mightily this season. They are by far the worst team in the MLB (league-worst 43 wins) and controversially traded away superstar Juan Soto at the trade deadline. They need all pick-me-ups they can get.

Tuesday, they received one. Nationals players hung out with puppies from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue before kicking their series off against the Oakland Athletics.

As you can see, many of the puppies were very very sweepy.

brb we are playing with the most adorable puppies of all time pic.twitter.com/wRCfTVSqF0 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 30, 2022

Sean Doolittle jumped the fence of the makeshift puppy pen and picked up two of the dogs. “Hi, you’re awake!” he said to a black labrador puppy he was cradling.

Top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli, who made his first MLB start against the Reds last Friday, stopped by for some hugs.

He also lost a tug-of-war.

Pitcher Joe Ross and catcher Riley Adams brought the pups out onto the field.

Joe Ross met the puppies. Joe Ross met the puppies again. Joe Ross brought the puppies out to the field. Best day ever. pic.twitter.com/qfsGD7XrKb — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 30, 2022

Adams warmed up with one of the pups, who excitedly chased him into the outfield.

The event brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

The Nationals are no strangers to having furry friends at the ballpark (and no I’m not talking about Racing President Abe’s beard). The franchise hosts Pups in the Park events throughout the season where owners can bring their dogs to games.

The next Pups in the Park takes place on September 17 when the Miami Marlins will be in town. All proceeds from the dog ticket sales at that game will be donated to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

Screenshots via @wolftrapanimalrescue/Instagram