Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse will share cover of EA Sports’ NHL 23

With puck drop of a new season approaching, the NHL, in conjunction with EA Sports, announced the cover athletes of its latest video game, NHL 23.

Rookie sensation Trevor Zegras will share the cover with Olympic gold medalist Sarah Nurse in the first split cover in the franchise’s history.

“It’s weird,” Zegras said to ESPN. “I mean, I grew up on this video game, right? Like, all me and my buddies would do is get together, pass the controllers around and play. It’s just a game that we all love. It’s all kind of is coming full circle and I’m pretty excited about it.”

Zegras lit the NHL world on fire last year, authoring two of the slickest goals — a Michigan pass and and a Michigan goal — and going viral for his Dodgeball inspired Breakaway Challenge goal.

Nurse, an Olympic MVP, is the first woman’s hockey player to appear on the video game’s cover. According to The Hockey News, she was able to get the nod after EA Sports acquired a license from the IIHF. Women’s hockey through the IIHF was first introduced to the video game franchise in 2022.

While few improvements in this year’s game are known, Nasher did reveal one juicy tidbit: Zegras’s Michigan pass will be in NHL 23. Though it will likely take an expert gamer to execute.

EA Sports will reveal the full trailer for the game on Thursday at 11am Eastern Time via this Youtube embed.

NHL 23, per ESPN, is set to be released on October 14.

Previously, Auston Matthews rocked the cover of NHL 22 while Alex Ovechkin got the nod for NHL 21.

