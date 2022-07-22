There’s some fun logo news via advanced analytics visualization guru JFresh. He posted a poll for the hockey Twitter audience to fill out with the objective being to rank NHL team logos both current and vintage.

The results were posted on Wednesday and it’s safe to say the Capitals current logo did not fare very well.

🪅 SURVEY RESULTS: NHL Logo Ranking 🎉 Over 3,500 of you rated each current NHL logo. Here are the results: pic.twitter.com/6iPqNq7qzn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 20, 2022

The Caps script-based logo that they’ve sported since the 2007-08 season finished third-last out of 32 teams, “bested” only by the Dallas Stars and the Anaheim Ducks. Simply put, fans around the league think the team is in need of a brand refresh.

One option for that refresh could ironically be a turn to something from the past. JFresh didn’t just poll hockey Twitter on current logos, he included a separate poll that ranked 22 vintage logos which included the Capitals’ Screaming Eagle.

It turns out users much prefer the ‘Screagle’ in comparison to the current logo.

I also asked you guys to rate some vintage logos. I'm sure there won't be any hurt feelings here… pic.twitter.com/xQmtiOmCQb — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 20, 2022

The Screagle was used in DC as a primary logo from the 1995-96 season through 2001-02. It was also most recently utilized as part of the team’s incredibly successful Reverse Retro jersey run and a report from April stated that it was likely coming back with a new color scheme for the 2022-23 Reverse Retro revival.

Another highlight from both polls is that it’s very clear no one likes what has been done to the Ducks and quite literally everyone wishes they were ‘Mighty’ once again. That feels like a no-brainer if trademarks and such aren’t in the way.

So, is it time to just go back to the Screagle permanently? Do you see any other results that surprised you?

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB